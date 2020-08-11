Storm leaves damage throughout parts of the Southern Tier

NEW YORK (WETM) — Storms raced through the Southern Tier Monday night, resulting in power outages, fallen trees and minor flooding.

Hot and humid conditions in the region created an unstable environment for pop-up showers and thunderstorms.

In South Corning, fallen trees and branches were seen on Park Ave. throughout Hope Cemetery.

In Pine Valley, Catharine Creek was out of its banks across Route 14 around 4:45 p.m.

The storm also left some residents in Chemung, Schuyler, Tioga and Steuben counties without power, which has since been restored.































South Corning. N.Y.

