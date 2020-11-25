Structure fire on Fulton Street in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Around 10:30 this morning firefighters were called to 360 Fulton Street in Elmira for a structure fire.

Elmira Fire Deputy Chief Bill Gillette says around five to seven people were in the structure. One woman was trapped but was able to break a window and escape. A man was sent to the hospital with injuries, but other than him no one was hurt.

The Deputy Chief says “everybody that’s on duty in the city right now was here and we could have actually used more.” However, they were able to put out the flames.

The side of the house that was on fire is a loss, but besides some smoke and water damage, Gillette says the other side of the house is fine.

Fire investigators are working now to figure out the cause of the fire. This is a developing story. Stick with 18 News both online and on air for updates.