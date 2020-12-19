Structure fire on Reynold Street in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Around 5:15 p.m. Elmira Fire called to a structure fire on the southside of Elmira.

At 639 Reynold Street, a house was on fire, but luckily no one was home. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames. When 18 News was on the scene there was only smoke left.

Deputy Chief for Elmira Fire, Bill Gillette, spoke to 18 news saying, “there was one resident, she was not at home at the time. When the guys pulled up they reported heavy smoke coming out the front door, and made a tack into the side door, and extinguished a lot of heavy fire towards the rear of the house.”

Investigators are still working to find out the cause of the fire and if the house will be livable. This is a developing story, stick with 18 news for updates both online and during our newscasts.