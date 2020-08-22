Summer Artist and Vendor Fair in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – One local woman is opening a space for local businesses to showcase their products on weekends from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Corning Kaleidoscope Society.

The business is hosting a Summer Artist and Vendor Fair. Each week, artists and local stores fill the building to bring more locals to Bridge St. according to the business owner, Angi Franceschelli.

“The Kaleidoscope Society Concept was born in 2018,” said Franceschelli. “After COVID, the building was just still kind of sitting here so we decided let’s have a pop-up market. So the pop-up community market where we offer the space out to vendors.”

The pop-up fair is free for local vendors to set up in until labor day. She has more spaces upstairs for potential local businesses to open up shop. After labor day, the fee will be $10 for vendors.