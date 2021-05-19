SUNY CCC Nursing student goes to Twitter after roughly 20 classmates fail the program

CORNING, NY (WETM) – In the middle of a pandemic and national nursing shortage, roughly 20 nursing students almost failed out of their program at Corning Community College this semester. Alectra Cannavino, a SUNY CCC nursing student, went to Twitter to advocate for her classmates.

Cannavino asked SUNY to perform an investigation into CCC’s nursing program when the final exam’s average score was 61. CCC’s President William Mullaney sais that they have evaluated the exam, and readjusted the test scores.

“The Dean who oversees that area, the Director of Nursing, and the faculty got together and did a thorough review of the final exam,” Mullaney said. “As a result of that review, there were a handful of questions that they decided were a little unclear, so as a result of that review, they made adjustments to the final exam and as a result, an increased number of students passed the exam and therefore graduated.”

Mullaney says that having such a high number of students that fail an exam is a red flag, and anytime was something like this occurs, the department reviews the situation

After the adjustments were made roughly four or five students failed the program this year.