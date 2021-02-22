SUNY CCC offers to become a COVID-19 vaccination site

CORNING, NY (WETM) – As the COVID vaccine slowly rolls out throughout the state, SUNY Corning Community College offers to become a vaccination site according to the college’s President William Mullaney.

Mullaney said that CCC was been contacted by the State, Steuben County, and Corning Hospital to see if they could become a vaccination site.

“I think the slow trickle of vaccines into the region has slowed that process down, but we are ready whenever any of those entities want to use the college to distribute vaccines,” Mullaney said.

Mullaney said that they plan to sign a memorandum of understanding with the hospital,l and when more vaccines come to the county, they will organize the logistics.

The college served as a testing location in the winter and Mullaney believes the process will look similar.

