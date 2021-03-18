SUNY CCC vaccination site trial run today

CORNING, NY (WETM) – SUNY Community College opens its doors today for a trial run to become one of the ten new state-run mass vaccination sites across the state.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced that appointments are now available at all ten sites starting Friday, March 19 and will operate from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily.

All ten sites will open on Friday, March 19 and will operate from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily. Each site will have the ability to vaccinate more than one thousand New Yorkers daily dependent on supply from the federal government. You can sign up on the New York mass vaccination site scheduling website.

The National Guard is at the site to help with the vaccination site.

“It is a difference for us on campus to have National Guard on-site for all of us, but, we are really applicative of their service and helping us out,” said Fredric Herbst, SUNY CCC Interim Provost.