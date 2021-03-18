SUNY CCC vaccination site trial run today

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

CORNING, NY (WETM) – SUNY Community College opens its doors today for a trial run to become one of the ten new state-run mass vaccination sites across the state.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced that appointments are now available at all ten sites starting Friday, March 19 and will operate from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily.

All ten sites will open on Friday, March 19 and will operate from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily. Each site will have the ability to vaccinate more than one thousand New Yorkers daily dependent on supply from the federal government. You can sign up on the New York mass vaccination site scheduling website.

The National Guard is at the site to help with the vaccination site.

“It is a difference for us on campus to have National Guard on-site for all of us, but, we are really applicative of their service and helping us out,” said Fredric Herbst, SUNY CCC Interim Provost.

Mass COVID-19 vaccination site opens in Corning

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
More Corning
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now

Maps Generator