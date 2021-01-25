SUNY CCC welcomes students back to campus, weekly testing mandatory

CORNING, NY (WETM) – The spring semester for Corning Community College students is starting next week, and the college is welcoming its students back to campus.

Strict COVID restrictions will be put in place to ensure everyone’s safety. Guidelines include wearing a mask, Getting tested for the virus every week, self-screening, and precautionary quarantine.

“A number of students have struggled through that online environment so I think the fact that we have been able to increase the face to face classes this spring really helps those students who have struggled in that online environment will really benefit from being in front of the teacher,” said CCC President William Mullaney. “You know, this isolation is real. If students are feeling comfortable with their own safety and the safety of others they are really embracing the idea to come in and be in a classroom again.”

The school acknowledges that many students prefer or require distance learning in a press release they said, The student emergency grant program will continue to provide grants for internet hotspots and the college will continue the laptop loaner program, made possible with laptop donations from SUNY.

Many students are slowly moving into Perry Hall residence, and unlike previous years, each student will get a room to themselves, according to Mullaney.

This semester begins February 1 and will have no breaks with the final exam week May 10-15.

The entire SUNY CCC plan can be found here.