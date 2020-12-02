Support local businesses with a dozen ways to relish

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – On Monday, November 2nd, the Chemung County Chamber of Commerce and Mark Twain Country kicked off RELISH: TO-GO, which includes A Dozen Ways to Relish Our Community.

RELISH: TO-GO is a marketing campaign created to inspire the community to further support area businesses that continue to struggle due to COVID-19 restrictions. RELISH: TO-GO extends for the entire month of November and into December, giving the community ample time to participate in the event. “It’s critically important that the community supports this industry in order to help them survive this crisis and, eventually, thrive,” commented Kamala Keeley, President, adding “the Chamber encourages individuals and businesses to order take-out, purchase gift certificates, and keep dollars circulating in our economy by shopping local. Your actions will make a difference.” In light of the continued Orange and Yellow Cluster Zone regulations, Ms. Keeley noted “it’s never been more important to support these businesses, especially at a time when it’s unclear when or if Albany will lift the cluster zone restrictions. Businesses are struggling; the community needs to shop local to save local.” Participating restaurants, to date, include: A Bit of Grace, Anderson’s Cozy Corner, Anne’s Pancakes, Anthony’s Restaurant Bell’s Country Coffee, Curly’s Chicken House, Desirae’s Creations, Downtown Grind, Elmira Tea & Coffee House, Finger Lakes House, Heidi Ho’s Food Truck, Hill Top Inn Restaurant, Banquets & Catering, Hilton Garden Inn Elmira/Corning, ILL Eagle Taphouse, Juliannas Brickwood BBQ, Light’s Bake Shop, Papa John’s Big Flats, P’s Macaron’s, Serendipity Ice Cream & Coffee, Café Sonny’s Bar & Grille, and Turtle Leaf Café.

All area restaurants are welcome to participate. The Chamber urges the community to support all local restaurants and small businesses during this time.

For registration and more information click here.