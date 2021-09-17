Swimmer hit by boat on Keuka Lake, police looking for boat operator

WAYNE, N.Y. (WETM) – A person was injured after a boat traveled directly over him on Keuka Lake in Wayne, N.Y., according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

On September 14, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a swimmer hit by a boat around 6:45 p.m. near the eastern shore of Keuka Village.

The victim said a dark-colored pontoon boat heading north boated directly over him, injuring him. He said the boat never stopped or slowed down.

The victim was treated and released at the scene.

A witness said the person operating the boat was standing and didn’t appear to notice they hit the swimmer and continued north. The only description of the boat operator is a white male.

Steuben County Jim Allard asked that any information as to the identity of the boat or the operator should be reported to the Sheriff’s Office at 607-622-3911 or by emailing ksclark@steubencountyny.gov.

Both the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and Yates County Sheriff’s Office are reminding boaters on Keuka Lake to follow the 5 MPH speed limit within 200 feet of the shore, and for swimmers to be mindful of boating traffic.

