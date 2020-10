TIOGA, Pa. (WETM) – Tabernacle Baptist Church is moving to online worship via their Facebook on Sunday Nov. 1 after reporting one active COVID-19 case according to the Pastor.

Pastor Steven Neff says the church may or may not reopen after this weekend.

Public gathering this weekend has also been canceled for now due to recent COVID-19 spikes in the area.

Others at the church are being tested for COVID-19.

Here’s the statement from the church below: