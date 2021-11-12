The Christmas House now selling Eldridge Park ornament

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- The Christmas House in Elmira is now selling their Eldridge Park ornament.

This year it is the tilt-a-whirl. 100% of the proceeds from this ornament will be going to the Eldridge Park Carousel Preservation society. Although it is the Christmas House’s final season, they are working to keep the tradition alive next year.

“It’s certainly very bittersweet and but we have been working with Eldridge Park to figure out who will take this on next year. As a fundraising project for them that will help them sell the ornament. So even though we won’t be here, the project will go on,” says Julie Delgrosso, “Elf in Charge” at the Christmas House.

The ornament is $30 plus tax. You can buy it in person or on the Christmas House website.