The city of Elmira organizes a cleanup to abate the Clemens Center Bridge

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Last week 18 news reported that smoke was seen coming from under the bridge and, then large amounts of trash were found. A committee has been assigned to abate and clean up the area.

Multiple local organizations like Catholic Charities and the Salvation Army are assisting in the rehabilitation and relocation of the homeless individuals taking shelter under the bridge.

“After our city manager met with them and, you know, talk to different people. We were able to like get some people, you know, some help that they needed. So we’ll never really be able to help them all but what happens is if we know of places where they’re at, we can send people to try to get them help. And if they want help get them help,” said Brent Stermer, Second city councilman, City of Elmira

Councilmen Stermer shared this is just one of the many cleanup projects taking place around the city.