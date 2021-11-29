The Gaffer District provides a grant to boost business between Small Business Saturday and the new year in the Southern Tier

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Black Friday and Cyber Monday bring shoppers both in-stores and online to find the best deals on gifts for the holidays. Local stores look forward to a different day on a small business Saturday.

The push to shop locally has been celebrated across the nation. It brought shoppers across the twin tiers out to support small businesses.

“They have provided a grant for us. So for every dollar spent at a Gaffer district business on our shop Corning site, Corning Enterprises is matching that dollar for dollar up to $5,000 per Gaffer District business, or until we run out of the $100,000 grant,” said Coleen Fabrizi, Executive Director, Corning’s Gaffer District

The day brought out so many residents to spend their dollars locally and, while some thought the support ended there, it was just getting started.

Due to it being Cyber Monday, online shopping is such a huge deal for small businesses in the Southern Tier. The Corning Enterprises stepped up in a big way.

Community members play a vital role in pushing to boost the local business economy. The Gaffer District predicts that the year 2022 will be a better one.

The Gaffer District’s focus is to normalize shopping locally while incorporating a fun holiday experience for residents and anyone returning home for the holidays.

With Sparkle being the next big event for local businesses in the crystal city and surrounding areas, the holiday lights are shining bright in the Southern Tier.

Visit The Gaffer District’s website to become a volunteer for their holiday “Sparkle” extravaganza.