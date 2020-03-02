The SNAP Challenge part 1

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – If you’re a part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), there’s a new rule on eligibility going into effect next month. Over 3,000 will lose food stamps in the Southern Tier come April.

What households can use SNAP to buy from the Official Website of New York State

The new rule, published by the USDA on Dec. 4, 2019, affects Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents (ABAWD)

ABAWD Criteria:

Between the ages of 18 and 49

No children

No disabilities

Under the new rule, “ABAWD”s must work on average 20 hours a week in order to receive SNAP with 80 hours a month.

Those that don’t hit the required hours of work are subject to the time limit rule.

“ABAWD”s will only receive three months of SNAP benefits out of 12 every year for a three year period.

Unless they:

Live in waived sections of the States

Qualify for exemptions

Meet and average of 20 hours of work a week or 80 a month

The waivers that were placed by states for areas of high employment will be restricted under the new rule. New York is one of the states that waive the ABAWD time limit rule.

Although states can still request waivers, starting Apr. 1 there are new, more restrictive criteria, that areas must meet.

New waiver criteria:

Area must have an unemployment rate of 6% of over 24 months

Area’s average unemployment rate has to be 20% higher than the national average for over 24 months

Removes extended unemployment benefits

Limits states’ ability to define an “area” when requesting waivers, reducing NYS’s flexibility to waive counties, cities, or regions

According to NBC, about 700,000 people will lose their SNAP benefits with the new rule.

In New York State, 130,000 will be subject to this new rule, according to Hunger Solutions New York.

Just in the Southern Tiers, 3,330 people could lose their SNAP benefits.

18 News will have continuing coverage online with part 2 of The SNAP Challenge.