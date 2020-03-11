The SNAP Challenge part 2

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Although the ABWAD time rule is directed towards able-bodied working adults without dependents, studies show that up to two-thirds of SNAP receivers are elderly, disabled, or children.

From Center on Budget and Policy Priorities

Christopher Lee, 52, found himself a SNAP benefits recipient after being diagnosed with stomach and prostate cancer and facing a life of discrimination.

Lee said he can’t be on his feet as much and isn’t as active as he used to be, but he said he’s a survivor and is still fighting cancer right now.

Every 6 months he visits the doctor, but because of his situation, SSI and SNAP benefits are his only source of income for paying rent, utilities, and groceries.

With his health, his doctor said he’s required to be on a stricter diet. Having high cholesterol from his older age, he isn’t allowed to eat certain foods.

The $195 from SNAP benefits are what help him survive through the month. He spreads it out so that it’ll last the whole month. During the first part of the month, Lee spends $95 on meats and starches.

Lee said typically that $195 will last him the whole month, but it hasn’t a few times in the past.

“I pretty much stuck it out. I just stuck it out and drank a lot of water and I did a lot of praying and fasting,” said Lee.

Other than that, peanut butter and jelly was his survival kit. However, him and many others are on SNAP benefits due to their health, age or dependents. Through the benefits, they are able to provide the essential, food, for themselves and their families.

Tammy Nicholson is another person who relies on SNAP to feed healthy meals to her family of four. She has two young boys with one on the autism spectrum, and her husband has to stay home to watch them while she works. He has disabilities from two back surgeries, which prevents him from working long periods of time.

The job Nicholson could find with her limited work history and anxiety is a part-time job, which only schedules her 12 hours a week. Without the SNAP benefits, she would have to budget and take money from places like other bills to afford the same groceries as she’s able to buy now.

On the conversation of what she eats for breakfast, she said she doesn’t have any. Nicholson said she just doesn’t get hungry, but she ended the thought with her children as her first priority.

“Getting the kids fed and making sure they’re all good,” said Nicholson.

When it comes down to ABAWDS, Lee gave some insight into why they might not be able to obtain jobs.

“Well, a lot of people may be able-bodied, but maybe their background and history of their lives may not be suitable to get a job,” said Lee. “You have individuals that are ex-convicts, not to say they can’t get a job, because I’m a living testimony that I have a record and I was still able to get good jobs.”

Lee voiced his dismay at the change in the benefits ruling.

“Disappointed because with these benefits, it feeds a multitude of people,” said Lee. “Without them, it may change some things in society. You might have more break-ins possibly raiding other people’s refrigerators. Crime would definitely go up because of the lack of food and that is something that we don’t need in society or America, period.”

Christopher and Tammy aren’t going to be affected by the new ABAWD time limit rule. They both fit into the exemptions of the rule, like the rest of the two-thirds of SNAP recipients.

