The Walk at Fulkerson Winery fundraising for local non-profit animal rescue group

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

DUNDEE, N.Y. (WETM) – The fourth annual Walk at Fulkerson Winery took place today from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. fundraising for Rainbow of Hope Animal Rescue.

The admission and raffle donations went to the all-volunteer organization Rainbow of Hope Animal Rescue. The group fosters and helps owners with pet medical bills according to the Adoption Coordinator Director of Fundraising, Lynnette Gurgel.

“With COVID, our fundraising has diminished greatly, we’re allowed to do this event because it can be done safely,” said Gurgel. “It’s just important to give back. It’s important to help those that need help.”

Those attending were advised to wear masks and social distance while at the winery. Rainbow of Hope Animal Rescue will have two upcoming fundraisers in October and November as well.

————————————————————–

For more local stories follow @18NewsElise on Twitter or Facebook. Or @EliseKimTV on instagram for local updates.