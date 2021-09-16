Three Horseheads roads to get final resurfacing next week

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Public Works Department has announced the final resurfacing of three roads in Horseheads next week.

Fairview Road (County Route 37) and Chambers Road (CR35) will be micropaved from Monday, September 20 through Friday, September 24.

Work will be done on Fairview Road between State Route 223 and Marsh Road (CR04). On Chambers Road, work will be done from Sing Song Road (CR17) to Murphy Hill Road (CR11).

Asphalt paving will occur on Ridge Road (CR05) between Johnson Road to Middle Road from Wednesday, September 22 to Friday, September 24.

The DPW is reminding drivers the work is weather-permitting and to drive carefully through work zones.

