Three local churches merging after year long planning

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Three local churches are coming together and merging starting tomorrow.

The idea for unity between the three churches started exactly one year ago from tomorrow. Lake Street Presbyterian Church, Fusion Family Church and Southside Alliance Church are coming together for Sunday service.

The name will be revealed tomorrow during the service. As for now, they’re putting up finishing touches to the church.

The Co-lead Pastors, Juhura Shazer and Tre Reaume , share their enthusiasm for tomorrow’s big day.

“Three completely different cultures,” said Shazer. “Three different sections of the city and community all coming together just to lift up the name of Jesus and to be better together.”

Reaume said despite the pandemic and racial tensions, this move to merge the church was actually in the works before everything happened. The conversation started about a year ago to unify these three churches.

“Why now? Obviously many of us understand what’s happening nationally with the race discussion and justice issues it would be easy to think, ‘Wow, we planned that timing,’ God had this in mind way before,” said Reaume.