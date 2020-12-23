Timeline of Gary Strobridge

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- On August 22, 2019 18 news was the first news station to break that Elmira native Gary Strobridge was sent to the hospital in critical condition after being tased by an Elmira police officer.

It all started when police were sent to a house for a report of an emotionally disturbed person who was on the roof of a two-story home. Officers say they attempted to take Gary Strobridge into custody when he allegedly struck an officer in the face, leading to a struggle.

His family claims that his head was repeatedly slammed to the ground after being handcuffed.

Strobridge was taken to an area hospital, where he was accused of becoming combative again.

during a second struggle with police, they say he became unresponsive. At some point, Strobridge was also tased. He was given medical treatment and transported to another hospital.

Strobridge died on Aug. 23 at Upstate Medical Center. In July family, friends, and community members gathered at Wisner Park in Elmira to seek justice for Gary Strobridge.



In August of 2019 Attorney General Leticia James launched an investigation into Strobridge’s death.

Then, in September his family filed a federal lawsuit claiming that numerous city of Elmira police officers used excessive force.

Today, James released a statement on the indictment against an Elmira police officer involved in the incident. She said in part, “last week, the grand jury voted, and returned an indictment against Elmira Police Officer Eduardo Oropallo on charges of assault in the second degree.