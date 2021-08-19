Tioga County Cat Project selling donuts to get cats spayed and neutered

The average temperature for a cat is between 100.4 and 102.5 degrees. Some studies show that keeping a cat warm can help boost its immune system.

TIOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tioga County Cat Project is selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts as a fundraiser to get cats spayed and neutered.

The doughnuts are available at $8 for one dozen of the traditional glazed and $7 for a half-dozen specialty flavors (chocolate iced glazed, lemon-filled, raspberry-filled, or Kreme-filled).

The Tioga County Cat Project works to humanely control the cat population by making it accessible and affordable to get them spayed and neutered.

To be sure to get doughnuts, order and pay online by Tuesday, August 24 on the Tioga County Cat Project website.

Pickup will be Sunday, August 29 after 4 p.m. in Mansfield, Wellsboro, Lawrenceville and Elkland. Specific locations will be announced.