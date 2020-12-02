Tops expands contactless shopping option

Montour Falls, N.Y. (WETM)- The New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) recently celebrated Older New Yorkers’ Day virtually, recognizing 87 volunteers from across the state who demonstrate their extraordinary value every day to their family, friends, and community. The celebration traditionally takes place each year in May in Albany; however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year it was premiered as a virtual event.

Annually, Older Americans Month highlights the incredible efforts and diverse contributions older adults make to their communities. In New York, there are almost 1 million volunteers age 55+ who contribute approximately 500 million hours of service each year at an economic value of more than $13 billion. The 2020 Older Americans Month theme is “Make Your Mark,” which perfectly captures the role older New Yorkers are making during this pandemic. Their time, experience, and talents benefit family, peers, and neighbors every day. This year’s theme highlights the difference everyone can make to support and strengthen their communities. Each year on Older New Yorkers’ Day, the New York State Office for the Aging and its 59 area agencies on aging across the state honor extraordinary individuals, who through their actions, demonstrate the spirit of civic engagement and selflessness. Many older New Yorkers have been providing essential services during this pandemic as a result of Matilda’s Law by delivering meals, groceries, supplies, and medication; providing transportation to critical medical appointments such as dialysis and cancer treatments; and making phone calls to older adults to combat social isolation.