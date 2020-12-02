WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – Americans have become acutely aware of their day to day interactions, habits, and travels. But the one thing that remains consistent and essential is the need for groceries. Since early March, Tops has implemented dozens of additional safety measures and continue to emphasize their importance with store and warehouse team members. Some of these measures include increased frequency of cleaning and sanitization, mask requirements, guidance signs, plexi barriers, monitoring in-store congestion and proper distancing. They also continue to research and invest in new cleaning solutions and processes as they become available. Many of
our stores now have electrostatic sprayers that disinfect and kill germs within one minute.
In order to further alleviate any shopper trepidation, they continue to offer services like senior shopping hours (Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 6:00-8:00am), and home delivery and curbside pickup in the vast majority of stores. But it is the expansion of contactless services at Tops like Shop+Scan, Tap & Go payment options and e-Gift Cards that will allow customers to further take control of their shopping experience.
Tops expands contactless shopping option
