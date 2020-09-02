Tourism increase noticed in Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, NY (WETM) – When the pandemic hit New York, businesses were at a standstill, including tourism. In Watkins Glen, the local economy relies heavily on the tourism industry, and now they are starting to see an increase.

Courtney Hobbs is the Property Manager at Watkins Glen Vacation Rentals. She says that they lost every booking from March to June, losing well over $100,000 in revenue. Now that tourists are starting to come, back she is amazed.

“It was a shock to us,” said Hobbs. “After things started to open back up, we were inundated with inquiries, and there has not been a week yet where we have been at anything under 100 percent occupancy, it’s been incredible.”

Michael Hardy, Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce, says that they are pleasantly surprised by the volume of visitors coming to Watkins Glen. He says many of the travelers are what he calls Escape Tourists or people who are visiting from within the state of near it.

Hardy says that they counted over 200 people who came to the visitor center in a single day showing enormous visitation.