Town of Horseheads not setting trick-or-treating hours due to COVID-19

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM)- The Town of Horseheads will not set hours for door to door trick-or-treating this year due to COVID-19 and the recent resurgence of the virus in Chemung County.

The town is recommending against public and private gatherings without strict conformance with CDC guidelines, New York State and Chemung County Health Department requirements for filing a safety plan.

Door to door trick-or-treating is strongly not recommended because it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing and ensure people are appropriately masked appropriately before answering the door.

Trunk-or-treating events, where children go from car to car to receive treats are not recommended either without a filed Chemung County Health Department approved safety plan, to avoid crowding and sharing food.

