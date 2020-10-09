Halloween Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat in Town of Southport

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Southport’s Halloween Trunk or Treat will be drive-through style this year on Oct. 31 from 12 to 2 p.m. in Chapel Park.

Registration is only open to Southport residents until October 19th. If there are still slots, then it’ll become available to the public. For the registration link, click here.

Halloween highlights the peak of fall each year with ghastly ghouls, crazy clowns but most importantly the trick or treating. The Southport’s Parks and Recreation Director, David Ellis, reminisces on his experiences with Halloween

“Halloween is always a fun time of year as a child I remember,” said Ellis. “You’re looking forward to Halloween because you know you’re probably going to get a bunch of candy.”

Ellis is in charge of setting up the Trunk or Treat.

“Normally, our trunk or treat would have 25 to 30 vehicles and they would have the trunks of their vehicles open, and we would have a line of people coming through the park. Going trunk to trunk filling up their bag,” said Ellis.

This Halloween, instead of going trunk to trunk or door to door for treats, Southport residents will drive through the Chapel Park and receive their treats right in their trunk.

“So the events going to be a pre-registration event this year,” said Ellis. “In total, we have 200 slots. People have to drive, remain in their vehicle and then we’ll have a bag full of treats and Halloween items that will place in the trunk of their car.”

Although Halloween won’t be the same this year due to the pandemic, Ellis is staying positive.

“It’s a time for us where maybe it won’t be as hectic as life, normally is,” said Ellis. “With you know everyday life where people have school and sports and jobs but maybe it’ll be a time where we can actually focus on our family a little bit more and do things that maybe we wouldn’t normally do or have time to do.”

