Tractor-trailer accident on I-86 in Bath

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Multiple departments were on the scene after a tractor-trailer traveling eastbound on I-86 went off the road near Exit 39 on Monday.

According to the Bath Volunteer Fire Department, the truck went off the side of the highway at approximately 4:04 p.m. before hitting a tree.

The driver of the vehicle was pinned and managed to free himself into the cab of the tractor. Although he was transported to an area hospital, officials say it is believed the driver’s injuries are not serious.

Traffic was diverted to one lane as multiple vehicles from T&R Towing helped clear the scene.

“Great teamwork by all agencies is credited for bringing the driver to safety,” said Bath Fire Assistant Chief Mike Fiordo.