Traffic stop in Elmira leads to weapons arrest

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- On August 18th, 2021 members of the Elmira Police Department’s Community Response Team were conducting enhanced patrols in the City of Elmira.

At approximately 1:34 a.m. a traffic stop was conducted on Madison Ave. near Harper St. and following an investigation on this stop Officers did recover a load Taurus 9mm handgun.

As a result of the investigation, Jamal Mendoza, a 28-year-old male from Elmira, was arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree. Mendoza is being held pending arraignment in Elmira City Court.

If anyone has any further information regarding this incident, please contact the Elmira Police Department at (607)737-5626, or the tip line at (607)271-HALT.