Trout season starting soon

MILLPORT, N.Y. (WETM)- Twin tiers get your fishing gear ready because trout season is just about two weeks away!

18 News has been checking in for you to see when the trout have arrived. We started looking in January and we’re happy to report that today we have finally spotted them! April 1st is the offical start date of trout season here in New York State.

These fish have been migrating up different creeks from the Finger Lakes. Rainbow and Brown Trout are among the most popular trout to fish.



Cathrine Creek is a very popular place for trout fishing. It runs between Horseheads and Watkins Glen on Route 14. Other common places for you to fish during trout season are Newton Creek Sing Sing Creek and the Cohocton river.

