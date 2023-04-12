HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – A truck left a Kwik Fill gas station in Urbana in pieces Wednesday morning, but police are still looking for the vehicle which they say was stolen.

According to New York State Police out of Bath, troopers responded to a vehicle that drove into the store on SR54 in the Town of Urbana between 3:30 and 4:00 a.m. on April 12, 2023. NYSP said the vehicle was a gray 2015 Toyota Tundra with a gold NY plate reading “GKU 9080”.

Courtesy: NYSP

Videos posted on social media and photos from NYSP showed extreme damage to the front of the store, with the front doors missing. The video also showed as well as shelves, machinery, and products strewn across the floor reaching all the way to the back wall of the store. No vehicle was seen in the video.

According to the police report, the truck was reported stolen from Wheeler and now has significant damage to the back end. The suspects were wearing dark clothes, one with work boots and the other with white sneakers, NYSP said.

Anyone with information about the crash should call NYSP Troop E at 585-398-4100.