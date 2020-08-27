Trump rally leads to Black Lives Matter counterprotest in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Just hours after New York Congressman Tom Reed spoke to the media regarding the vandalism of his office in Corning, two rallies occurred on Denison Parkway.

Trump supporters lined the parkway Wednesday evening, rallying for the president as day three of the 2020 Republican National Convention was underway.

“I believe in freedom of speech,” said Trump rally organizer Ronald Lee Haflett. “I believe I should be able to support who I want when I want, and I don’t think anybody should tell me not to.”

Black Lives Matter and anti-Trump protesters then made their way to the opposite side of the parkway—resulting in a counterprotest.

“I had to come down here and stand with my child,” said Victoria Cornaire, mother of a BLM protester. “That way, she could voice her dismay at what is happening right now. This is unbelievable.”

Neither rally was connected to the vandalism of Congressman Reed’s office.