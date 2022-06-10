ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hiring officers to work at Elmira Corning Regional Airport.

Current TSA officers will be staffing an informational recruitment table near the security checkpoint later this month to provide information about what it is like to work as a TSA officer and to explain the hiring process.

TSA is currently offering a $1,000 hiring bonus to individuals who become TSA officers at Elmira Corning Regional Airport. New hires will receive $500 upon starting and another $500 at their one-year anniversary. Starting pay at the airport is $16.90 per hour.

TSA offers new employees opportunities for pay increases after six months. The informational table will be staffed for job seekers who are interested in finding out more about the career of a TSA officer and to review the hiring process on June 21 and 22, from 10 a.m. until noon.

Some benefits of working at TSA for both part-time and full-time employees include paid training, annual and sick leave and strong health care plans. For more information on the duties of a TSA officer and to learn a little more about TSA’s mission, a video titled “Day in the Life of a TSO” is available. To view open positions for TSA officers around the country, visit here.