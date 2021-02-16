Catholic Charities providing free Easter Baskets

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM)- Catholic Charities is looking for donations to help with their annual Easter basket giveaway.

The donations are used to create Easter baskets for children across the southern tier.

The baskets have everything from Easter Eggs, treats, stuffed animals. In these difficult times they say it’s more important than ever to give back.

Steve Olix, Emergency Financial Services Supervisor for Catholic Charities says, “with a COVID it really has a higher importance. A lot of stuff centralized on families and families getting together or staying together and just were missed that social interaction, you know we’ve been we’ve been locked inside so long that we missed that social interaction and even something as simple as sharing Easter, sharing an Easter dinner with your family is huge. And so we try to facilitate that.”

Below is a list of items to donate: