Turtle mating season – what you need to know

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Love is in the air for turtles now that it’s spring. 18 News spoke to a local naturalist on what to do if you spot one.

Jim Pfeiffer, Executive Director of Chemung River Friends, explains where turtles tend to hang out.

“I think in New York State there are 11 species of turtles, but anywhere where there’s water, ponds, lakes, and where there’s sandy soil too,” said Pfeiffer. “They like sandy soil it’s easier for them to dig and lay their eggs.”

However, he goes on to say that sometimes, the cold-blooded reptiles like to go out onto the warm pavement to sun-bathe.

Springtime is when turtles mate and females are looking for nests, so that means turtles will be roaming about.

That’s why when you’re out driving, it’s important to keep an eye out for turtles crossing streets or laying on the road.

“Because they’re small, and you’re not going to see it until you get on top of them, drive over them,” said Pfeiffer. “Your car is high enough that you’re not going to hurt it, don’t drive over it with your wheel. Don’t interfere with them or like I said, touch them it’s illegal. I don’t know what if any bacterial infections or diseases they might carry.”

He said newborn turtles are especially hard to spot, since they can be the size of a quarter.

As Pfeiffer mentioned, turtles can carry diseases. The one disease that the FDA says turtles can transmit is salmonella. The FDA says salmonella can cause a serious or even life-threatening infection in people.

So even though you might want to pick up a wild turtle and remove it from the road, it’s better to just drive around and not touch it.