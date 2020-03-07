Turtles, ferrets, and lizards oh my! Annual Book Fest 2020 at Diven Elementary

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Families are going home with books from the annual Book Fest that went on at Diven Elementary School Today. 2020’s theme was, “If Animals Could Talk; A Habitat Adventure”.

The event featured live animals from Tanglewood Nature Center.

Parents and children were welcomed to pet turtles, ferrets, lizards, and more. All in an effort to help families learn about different biomes, and what types of animals live in them.

Michelle Halperin, The Vice President of Family Reading Partnership and Book Fest Chair, says this event is put on to excite families to read.

“Our focus for this event is to really let parents know how important reading is as a family,” said Halperin. “And so, when we bring people out, the kids receive free books. We have lots of activities that really encourage families to read together. It’s just a great way to bring people together and talk about books and the excitement of reading.”

The Book Fest 2020 featured award-winning children’s author Anne Mazer, and many other local authors.

Halperin says each year numbers grow with an estimated crowd of 300 visiting the Book Fest today.