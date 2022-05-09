TUSCARORA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Tuscarora woman has pled guilty to killing her boyfriend by hitting him with a car early last year, according to the District Attorney.

Brittany Carlson, 30, pled guilty to one count each of 2nd-degree Manslaughter (a class-D felony) and 2nd-degree Vehicular Manslaughter (a class-D felony), according to Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker.

Baker told 18 News that the judge agreed to sentence Carlson to one and one-third to four years in prison. Carlson is scheduled to be sentenced in July after the pre-sentencing investigation.

Carlson was arrested in February 28 after police responded to a call of a person lying dead in the road on County Route 85 in Tuscarora. State Police said Nicholas Tracy, 31, was driving with his girlfriend, Carlson, before getting out of the vehicle for an unknown reason. After he started walking, police said Carlson got in the driver’s seat, drove at Tracy, and hit him.

Tracy was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the initial police response, Baker described the scene as “pretty gruesome” and that NYSP suspected Carlson was intoxicated.

Tracy’s brother Phil honored Nick by hosting a twelve-hour video game stream to give friends and family a socially distanced space to share stories and donate to the funeral costs.

“It’s the one thing that I knew that I could do that,” Phil said. “I won’t say it will make a difference, but something that will help everybody start to cope.”