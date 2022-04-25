BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people from Painted Post have been charged with breaking into a mobile home in Bath earlier this month.

Kimberly Jerrells (44) and Eric Lent (36) were arrested by New York State Police out of Bath after officers responded to a call of a burglary. According to police, the two were found in an unoccupied mobile home on State Route 415, and the property owner called police.

Police also said there was allegedly drug activity while they were in the home.

Jerrells was arrested on April 12 and charged with 2nd-degree Burglary (a class-C felony). Eleven days later, Lent was arrested on April 23 and also charged with 2nd-degree Burglary, as well as 2nd-degree Criminal Contempt for Disobeying a Court Order. Both were released on appearance tickets, according to police.