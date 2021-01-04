Two Mansfield Professors honored by Korean American University Professors Association

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Two professors from Mansfield University’s Music Department, Dr. Eun-Joo Kwak and Dr. Youngsuck Kim, received awards from the Korean American University Professors Association, according to our media partner First News Now.

According to FNN, associate Professor of Piano, Dr. Eun-Joo Kwak, won the KAUPA Best Research Award for her Debussy Compact Disc release. Dr. Kwak recorded the Préludes Book II by Claude Debussy last year. The CD was presented along with a research article at the World Piano Teachers Association annual conference.

Also according to FNN, Professor of Voice, Dr. Youngsuck Kim, was honored with the KAUPA Best Columnist Award. Professor Kim has made contributions to the New York Korea Times, Seattle Media Hankook, Philadelphia Korean Weekly News, and Music Choonchoo Magazine in Korea for the past two years. He wrote about the lives of Schumann, Mahler, Wagner, Verdi, and Leonardo da Vinci according to FNN.

“Founded in 1986, the Korean American University Professors Association is a nonprofit organization consisting of Korean-descendant professors in North America with the common interest of promoting the betterment of society through their talents and expertise. The missions of KAUPA are: encourage and facilitate academic research and scholarly cooperation among members; facilitate academic and social exchanges of scholars between North America and Korea; sponsor programs for its members; and award scholarships to Korean American and Korean Canadian students.Upon a recommendation and selection process by the Honors and Awards Committee, KAUPA granted 12 annual awards to 28 members in Leadership, Academic Research, Service, Mentoring, and Sponsorship among over 4,000 members in the USA and Canada,” according to First News Now.

You can learn more about Music at Mansfield University at music.mansfield.edu.