Two teens, 21 yr. old arrested for burglary after Montour Falls foot chase

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Two teens and a 21-year-old have been arrested for burglary and criminal mischief after a foot pursuit in Montour Falls over the weekend.

Around 6:20 p.m. on October 3, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office responded to North Genesee Street for a reported burglary in progress. Deputies found an open window and an unsecured door at the building when they arrived.

During their search, Deputies saw three men running from the complex and, after a foot pursuit, took all three into custody.

Donald Ball, 21, and a 17-year-old from Montour Falls and Rilee Kuparinen, 18, of Cayuta were charged with Third-Degree Burglary, a Class D Felony and Fourth-Degree Criminal Mischief.

Ball and Kuparinen were arraigned in front of the Town of hector Justice and released to appear at the Village of Montour Falls Court at a later date.

The minor was issued an appearance ticket to appear in Schuyler County Youth Part Court as part of the Raise the Age legislation.

The Sheriff’s Office was helped by the Watkins Glen Police Department, New York State Police and the K-9 named Digit.