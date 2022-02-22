Twosday | 2.22.22

(WETM)- Today is no ordinary Tuesday, it’s twosday. That is 2-22-22. All happening on the second day of the week in the second month of the year.

18 news reached out to owner of Clairity by Christy, Christy Forsyth, a local self-proclaimed soul therapist. She considers herself a spiritual coach, working with her clients to find guidance with help from angels. A day like today is very special because repeating numbers are considered angel numbers.

Christy explains the meaning behind today.

“2.22.22 is just a really powerful energy portal. Specifically the message that comes with 222 also is a message, when people have that showing up for them… It’s a message about being supported and also being on the right track,” says Forsyth.

Christy says today is the most powerful manifestation day. She suggests whether you believe in angels or not, to spend a little bit of time today thinking about what you want and, thinking about the direction of where you would like things to be going. Christy explains you should not to spend a lot of time today, focusing on negative thinking or focusing on the things that are happening for us that we don’t want. Instead, shift your energy, thoughts and attention on to what it is that you do want.