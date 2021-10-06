Tyoga Container Inc. expansion project

TIOGA, P.A. (WETM)- Tyoga Container Inc. plans to construct and mobilize existing entities within the company to allow for improved operational flow and increased manufacturing efficiencies to meet the growing needs of the marketplace. This plan will triple the current operating capacity through improved production flow and additional manufacturing lines equipped with state-of-the-art equipment.

Tyoga Container Inc. was established in 1970 as a family-owned business. Tyoga Container Company, Inc. is a closely held corporation located in Tioga, Pennsylvania that operates a corrugated box manufacturing plant, load securement and dunnage operations, wholesale packaging supplies, bulk bags and pallets. Each division in the group conducts business independently with uniqueness in their respective specialized fields. Tyoga Container Inc. currently employs 109 employees.

With the completion of this project, Tyoga Container Inc. they will be positioned to preserve employment for 109 employees while adding 40 additional jobs within Tioga County, PA. This is their 12th expansion with manufacturing sales revenue at $40M, and projected manufacturing sales revenue upon completion of project between $65-80M.