SAYRE, P.A (WETM)- Sayre Police, in conjunction with the Bradford County Coroner’s office, is Investigating an unattended death.

According to police, a body was located in the area of the Milltown Bridge at 9:27 a.m. Monday, February 7, 2022. The deceased male was identified as 49-year-old Keven Wandell of Sayre.





Police say no foul play is suspected in the death. This is a developing story stick with 18 news on air and online for new developments.