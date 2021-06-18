United Way of the Southern Tier hosts Day of Action

CORNING – United Way of the Southern Tier’s annual volunteer mobilization day, known as the Day of Action, is back for 2021 with dozens of volunteers ready to help our community on Friday, June 18.

While the pandemic canceled the 2020 event, United Way volunteers continued to give back to the Southern Tier by helping at community food distributions, delivering meals to senior citizens, writing notes of encouragement to frontline workers, and much more.



On Friday, June 18, 2021, the Day of Action returns as an in-person event. The Day of Action mobilizes the caring power of volunteers to make a meaningful impact on their community. Locally, volunteers will take part in outdoor, group activities at more than a dozen locations across Chemung and Steuben counties.

Volunteer sites for local projects are already booked for Day of Action, however, community members are encouraged to join in the “Thank An Educator” campaign by hand-writing a thank-you note to the staff of the many schools across Chemung and Steuben counties, acknowledging their incredible work during this pandemic year. Notes should be dropped off to the United Way of the Southern Tier in Corning by Friday, June 18. More information is here.

ABOUT UNITED WAY OF THE SOUTHERN TIER United Way of the Southern Tier, a Charity Navigator three-star rated non-profit organization, works to unite and prioritize resources to improve the quality of life for every person and every family in our community. United Way of the Southern Tier focuses on human service areas of greatest need within the service area of Chemung and Steuben counties: Southern Tier Kids on Track, Basic Needs, and Senior Supports.