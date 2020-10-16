Unveiling of New Public safety memorial in Schuyler County

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

WATKINS GLEN, NY (WETM) – Today, the new Public Safety Memorial at the Sheriff’s Office was revealed today in front of family and friends of those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

A flag-raising ceremony kicked off the intimate service. Three monuments dedicated to honoring fallen law enforcement, EMS, firefighters, and K-9’s were presented.

Today they honored the fallen officers by giving family members of the roses that were then placed on the monument. Due to COVID, they will have a separate gathering for EMS and Firefighters.

“It’s very heartfelt, it’s been a long time coming, I have numerous friends on one of the stones, and I have a couple of K-9s on the other stone,” said Steuben County Undersheriff Breck Spaulding.”So, it’s been a long process.”

The project was put together as a group effort across different local agencies.

“Thank you to the Schuyler County Deputy Sheriff’s Association for funding this project, the Schuyler County Legislature for approving the project, Schuyler County Building and Grounds for the labor on the memorial, Thurston Memorials and Vickio Signs. There will be a flag-raising ceremony on Friday October 16th. Due to Covid 19 restrictions a public dedication/memorial service will be held at a later date,” said the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Department.