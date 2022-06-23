ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- The New York State Departments of Environmental Conservation

(DEC) and Health (DOH) are continuing the ongoing investigation and cleanup activities at the Elmira High

School (EHS) property. This oversight will ensure a comprehensive and careful cleanup that is protective of public health and the environment.

The agencies say they are also committed to keeping the Elmira community informed regarding the cleanup progress. Their top priority is ensuring that students, faculty, staff, and visitors will not be

exposed to the below-ground site-related contamination.

Unisys Corporation (Unisys), the corporate successor of the Remington

Rand company, is committed under its legal agreement with New

York State to fully investigate and put forth a complete cleanup of the site, and any impacted off-site areas, consistent with the requirements of the Brownfield Cleanup Program (BCP).



Coexistent with the comprehensive cleanup activities at EHS, the Elmira City School District (ECSD) started construction activities related to a new athletic complex, including a new turf field, track,

bleachers, scoreboards, bathrooms, and sound system.