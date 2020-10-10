Urban Corning Mask Exhibition

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM)- October 10, 2020, from noon to 11:30 p.m. Urban Corning, and The ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes are hosting an Urban Arts Crawl Juried Art Exhibition.

The face mask has become the symbol of the COVID era. In this special exhibition, artists have created a wearable fine art face mask as a means of expressing their view of these strange and intense times. The mask serves as a canvas, and the artists are encouraging us to explore themes around protection, mental health, activism, and more.

18 news spoke with one of the artists, Mary Milliken, who talked about her piece entitled “A Hard Pill To Swallow” surroundings racial injustice. “In the front of the mask is the names of every single black person that has been killed by a police officer in the past 10 years. So, it’s kind of just like you know you can think whatever your politics are whatever, this is reality. Like you can’t… you can’t just throw a mask over it, and call it a day.”

A Hard Pill To Swallow

Mary Milliken

Cloth face mask, acrylic paint, embroidery thread, gelatin capsules

Photography by Chris Walters

Below are the locations where you can find the exhibits:

The ARTS Council of the Southern FInger Lakes

Jacqueline Dunbar

Akua Lezli Hope

Sue Weibel

West End Gallery

Cynthia Cratsley

San Fortune

Megan Walsh

171 Cedar Arts Center

Mohit Gupta

Patricia Jackson

Mariah Robbins

Card Carrying Books & Gifts

Marcy Cathey

Becky McNeill

The Rockwell Museum

Mary Milliken

Leah Sorensen

Shannah Warwick