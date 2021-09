THORNTON, CO – MARCH 06: Used vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the newest vaccine approved by the U.S. FDA for emergency use, sit in a box at an event put on by the Thornton Fire Department on March 6, 2021 in Thornton, Colorado. Colorado entered COVID-19 vaccination Phase 1B.3 on Friday, allowing essential grocery and agriculture workers, people over the age of 60 and people with two or more high-risk conditions to receive a vaccine. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Schuyler County Health Department will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic this week at the Grand Prix Festival.

The clinic on September 10 will offer the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines and will take place from 1:00-3:00 p.m. on the County Courthouse lawn.

Anyone 12 and older can get vaccinated at the clinic (the Johnson & Johnson is only for people 18 and older), and walk-ins are welcome.