Vaccine clinic moved inside due to heat advisory

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The COVID vaccine clinic scheduled for tonight at the Chemung County Health Department will be held inside because of the high heat.
The clinic runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the county health department on Washington Street.
Additionally, the county will hold another clinic on Tuesday, August 31 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Able2 on Old Ithaca Road in Horseheads.
All three vaccines—Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson—will be offered at these clinics. However, due to extremely limited availability of the J&J vaccine, availability will be based on supply.