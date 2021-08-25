Vaccine clinic moved inside due to heat advisory

FILE – In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at UNLV, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The COVID vaccine clinic scheduled for tonight at the Chemung County Health Department will be held inside because of the high heat.

The clinic runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the county health department on Washington Street.

Additionally, the county will hold another clinic on Tuesday, August 31 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Able2 on Old Ithaca Road in Horseheads.

All three vaccines—Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson—will be offered at these clinics. However, due to extremely limited availability of the J&J vaccine, availability will be based on supply.