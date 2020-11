CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM)- William D. Carling, 38, of Van Etten was arrested today, November 4, 2020, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

This is a class A Misdemeanor, that was following a vehicle stop on Wyncoop Creek Road in Van Etten.

Carling was released on an appearance ticket and will appear in the Van Etten Town Court at a later date.