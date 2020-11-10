Village of Horseheads road closures Nov. 11-12

VILLAGE OF HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM)- Norfolk Southern Railroad will be doing rail tie upgrades in the Village of Horseheads tomorrow, November 11, 2020 and Thursday, November 12, 2020. There will be detours during the time work is being completed. The maps of the detour routes are attached and below are the streets and approximate time that each detour will be in place.

Franklin Street – Wednesday 11/11, closed at approximately 9:00am through early afternoon

West Lake Street – Wednesday 11/11, closed once Franklin Street is opened and remain closed for a few hours

Chemung Street– Thursday 11/12, closed at approximately 9:00am for a few hours

Steuben Street – Thursday 11/12, closed after work is complete on Chemung Road for a few hours

Broad Street – Thursday, 11/12, closed after work is complete on Chemung Road for a few hours

John Street – Thursday 11/12, closed after work is complete on Chemung Road for a few hours