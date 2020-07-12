Volunteers add final touches to Ernie Davis Park in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Volunteers are putting the finishing touches to the Ernie Davis Park in Elmira this Sunday.

At noon, volunteers were working to finish the park for the neighboring community. Children played on the mound of mulch that would soon cover the floor of the playground area. Swings were set out ready to be installed into the playground.

Brent Stermer, the Second District Councilman at City of Elmira, said he’s looking forward to see the final product.

“Getting to that point where it’s all kinds of lots of finishing touches,” said Stermer. “Of course, our giant tractor load of mulch which is all this special mulch which is bug-free and safe for children. So that’s going to be one of our biggest things, is getting that all down by this evening.”

Stermer says the park was getting to a point previously where it was old with just a few swings. So he was very excited to see the park redone and have children in the community actually use it. So far, he’s noticed many neighborhood kids walking around also excited to play on the finished playground.